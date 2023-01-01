About this product
Celebrate 4/20 with Spike Leafs' Mystery Birthday Box!
🎉 It's time to celebrate!
🎉 LOADED with Everything 420 goodies
🎉 Great gift!
🎉 Starter, Lifted, and Premium options
🎉 Boxes include tons of useful items
🎉 Mystery Box that celebrates all things 4/20
Description
It's time to get lit! Spike Leaf's B-Day Mystery Box is your go-to gift for some 4/20 fun. LOADED with goodies from Starter to Premium, with up to twice the value of the retail price, this box has everything you need to make your celebration lit!
Each tier includes items worthy of a celebration! Your Mystery Box could include pipes, bongs, rolling papers, trays, grinders, well, pretty much everything on the site is up for grabs! So, come join the party - start the celebration with Spike Leaf's B-Day Mystery Box today!
Specifications
Style - Mystery Box
Brand - Everything 420
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
