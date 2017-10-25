Zotica THC-A Pre-Rolls - 10ct

by Everything 420
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing TEN Exotic Zotica THC-A Pre-Rolls!

- Pocket-sized case for convenience
- 10 Potent Pre-Rolls
- Slow-burning for extended enjoyment
- Top Shelf THC-A quality
- Choose from 3 distinct strains!
- Each Pre-Roll contains 0.7g
- Enhanced with Raw filter tips
- Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid varieties

Description
Embark on a jurassic journey with TEN Exotic Zotica THC-A Pre-Rolls! Encased in a resealable, pocket-sized container for discreet sessions, these potent pre-rolls promise slow, powerful draws with 0.7g of premium THC-A flower, wrapped in raw filtered perfection. With three enticing strains to select from, these pre-rolls are ideal for those ready to explore their wild side!

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.

We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.

We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
