About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
186 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.