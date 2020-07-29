About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
88% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.