Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.
Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
53% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
23% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.