Hemp Straw made from Hemp and 2 plant based materials which makes it Biodegradable & Compostable. No PLA so they don’t become part of the micro plastics problem.
Non-toxic to our planet and animals.
NO CBD in these straws.
They are made from Hemp for drinking. No odd taste like many natural straws. No metal taste. No paper taste. Feels like plastic but it is not. No PLA. Can be used more than once before composting. Sturdy and earth friendly.
We are wanting to provide a straw alternative that won’t harm the earth and its creatures, including humans. Saving our planet, one Hemp straw at a time. Thank you!
Box of 100
We have bulk, wholesale, and white label available. We are able to make different types of straws and colors too. Contact us at Sales.exhemplarylife@gmail.com
Exhemplary Life
We believe hemp has the ability to support your health and life.
Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, CBG, CBN, Cannabinoids, Balms, Lotions, Oils, Tinctures, Capsules, Edibles, Hemp Plastics and Straws, & food.
