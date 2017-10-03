Blue Dream THC-A Flower 8G

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
This upgraded collection features 8 grams of THC-A Flower in a clear bag. These hard-to-put-down hemp nuggets let you see the rich buds and potency from the outside. In addition, they’re AAA+ grade homegrown with light dept, so you know you’re getting top-shelf.

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
