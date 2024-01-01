Slurricane THC-A Flower 8G

by Exodus - Exoclub
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

This upgraded collection features 8 grams of THC-A Flower in a clear bag. These hard-to-put-down hemp nuggets let you see the rich buds and potency from the outside. In addition, they’re AAA+ grade homegrown with light dept, so you know you’re getting top-shelf.

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
