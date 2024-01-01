Sour Space Candy THC-A Flower 8G

by Exodus - Exoclub
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Strain rating:
About this product

This upgraded collection features 8 grams of THC-A Flower in a clear bag. These hard-to-put-down hemp nuggets let you see the rich buds and potency from the outside. In addition, they’re AAA+ grade homegrown with light dept, so you know you’re getting top-shelf.

About this strain

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Exodus - Exoclub
Exodus Enterprises is a forward-thinking pioneer in the field of Adaptogenic Supplements, committed to the meticulous optimization of product bioavailability. Through our groundbreaking innovation in transforming conventional formats into exceptionally efficient vapor solutions, we strive to revolutionize how the human body absorbs compounds. Our unwavering mission is to unlock the full potential of these compounds, enabling enhanced physiological benefits and fostering a holistic sense of well-being.
