From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
