Afgoo, Baba Booey, Eric, Hank the D, Ham Hands Bill, and teh Kielbasa Queen. Myrcene featuring Beta and Alpha Pinene. Fa Fa Pho High.



Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.