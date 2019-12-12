Miracle Alien Cookies HTFSE Cartridge 0.5gm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
The Miracle Alien Cookies grown by Kline Cultivations is an absolutely amazing experience. With lots of gas and heavy on the citrus, it's what you come to expect from a M.A.C. but, with the added love and attention David Kline gives his plants, you can really feel.
With over 6% Terpenes and over 70% Cannabinoids (almost 70% THC)
Only 220 Cartridges made total.
This is Extractioneering’s liquid extract, the crowned achievement of our patent-pending extraction process.
Prior to processing a batch of cannabis, we analyze the biochemistry to predict the best winterization conditions that result in a native balance of oleoresin molecules perfect for vaporization. We strive to create a complex cannabis extract.
A Carbonated Liquid Oleoresin From A Cosolvent Butane/Propane/Co2 Extraction Performed on Cured Cannabis
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.
Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.
Only 50 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!
About this strain
MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
22% | high
0% | very low
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.