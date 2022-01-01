Point Break HCFSE

Point Break is an intensely fruity Indica dominant strain from Eugreen Farms. A cross of Tropicanna Cookies and Trophy Wife. It's got light eucalyptus notes with a free zest of citrus. The extract itself concentrates the flavour and provides a sweet and nutty undertone.



With over 7% Terpenes and over 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time.



High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.