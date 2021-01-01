About this product

The Exxus Tap VV 280 mAh 510 Touch Activated Battery by Exxus Vape is thoughtfully designed to be simple and unimposing and comes in black, gunmetal, silver and full color (rainbow). This fact about its appearance make it an ideal match for a variety of tanks. The voltage of this battery is adjustable, this fact is what makes it a variable voltage device. The output power can be changed from anywhere between 3.3V and 4.2V. With a 510 thread attachment component, the Exxus Tap can fit a large collective of tanks on the market.



The Exxus Tap VV 280 mAh 510 Touch Activated Battery by Exxus Vape is slender like a pen style battery device. It has a 510 thread attachment port which allows it to fit easily with many devices on the market as that threading count appears frequently. The Exxus Tap was designed with simplicity in mind and is therefore extremely user friendly. The pre-installed, rechargeable lithium ion battery releases 280mAh of power and reaches temperature within ten seconds of the activation button being triggered. The battery's power availability make is an ideal unit for e-liquids and aromatherapy oils primarily. No matter what is being vaporized with the Exxus Tap, it will always reach an ideal vapor point quickly and smoothly for a idyllic draw.