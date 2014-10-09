Eybna
Super Silver Haze - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
Skunk crossed with Northern Lights and Haze by Nevil & Shanti Baba in the Netherlands during the 1990s
Major Terpenes:
42.1% Myrcene
17.5% Beta-Caryophyllene
10.7% Limonene
4.6% Humulene
3.8% Linalool
2.3% Beta-Pinene
1.9% Nerolidol
1.5% Terpineol
1.4% Phytol
1.3% Alpha-Pinene
12.9% Other terpenes
Scent:
High sour citrus notes with a touch of sweet moldy aroma bring out unique sandalwood undertones
Available Sizes:
50ml for 318$
250ml for 1275$
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!