About this product
The Eyce Rolling Tray is a 2-in-1 silicone and glass piece that is designed to be used in tandem but has the ability to act as 2 unique trays. The inner glass tray provides a sturdy yet elegant base encased in the durability of Eyce platinum cured silicone. Each tray features our classic, multi-color silicone striping making each piece truly unique and one of a kind
About this brand
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips! "