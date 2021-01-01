About this product
Unwind on your next adventure with the Indica Lifestyle Capsule. This sugar-free, vegan, & terpene-fortified capsule is packed with premium cannabis oil and a relaxing herbal blend sure to give you a long-lasting, blissful experience. The Indica terpenes coating each capsule provide a calming experience while working to enhance absorption. When you choose Fairwinds, it’s more than cannabis - it’s a lifestyle.
Ingredients: Indica Cannabis Oil, Terpene Blend, Herbal Blend (Theanine, Passionflower, Valerian Root), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water)
Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package]
Per Serving: 10mg THC
Per Package: 100mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
