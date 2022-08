Enjoy subtle notes of pineapple and grape while kicking back and dialing in the positive thoughts. This strain ensures relaxation without locking you into a total time warp! Keep your brain sharp and your body able – just what the doctor ordered.



The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without requiring any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating any need for heat application ensures you get the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical grade, and FDA-registered equipment to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.