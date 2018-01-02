Falcanna
Dutch Haze
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Dutch Haze is one of Falcanna's flagship cannabis strains. Dutch Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of classic Silver Haze and Dutch Treat. Dutch Haze has an unmistakeable earthy/citrus aroma with a heavy lemony/fuel taste and makes you instantly energized after consumption. Falcanna's Dutch Haze THC levels test consistently in the upper 20s and it is a good strain for pain relief, fatigue, restlessness and focus. Dutch Haze is a high-octane strain and consumption of large amounts is not reccommended for people prone to paranoia attacks.
Dutch Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
44% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
22% of people report feeling anxious
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!