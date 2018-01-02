About this product

Dutch Haze is one of Falcanna's flagship cannabis strains. Dutch Haze is a sativa-dominant cross of classic Silver Haze and Dutch Treat. Dutch Haze has an unmistakeable earthy/citrus aroma with a heavy lemony/fuel taste and makes you instantly energized after consumption. Falcanna's Dutch Haze THC levels test consistently in the upper 20s and it is a good strain for pain relief, fatigue, restlessness and focus. Dutch Haze is a high-octane strain and consumption of large amounts is not reccommended for people prone to paranoia attacks.