About this product
● 50% Indica / 50% Sativa
MAC 1, also known as Miracle Alien Cookies X1. Is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created as a backcross of the iconic MAC. A breeder named Capulator who worked with the strains Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 created MAC. The high starts in the head with a rushing euphoria that fills your mind with an expansive happiness, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts and replacing them with creative motivation and pure happiness. A relaxing body high accompanies this cerebral lift for a nice balanced hybrid effect. She is a lovely plant finishing with dense light green buds bursting with trichomes. She produces a mouthwatering funky fuel aroma that is also a little spicy and the flavor of the smoke reminds you of old school Sour Diesel buds.
MAC 1, also known as Miracle Alien Cookies X1. Is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created as a backcross of the iconic MAC. A breeder named Capulator who worked with the strains Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 created MAC. The high starts in the head with a rushing euphoria that fills your mind with an expansive happiness, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts and replacing them with creative motivation and pure happiness. A relaxing body high accompanies this cerebral lift for a nice balanced hybrid effect. She is a lovely plant finishing with dense light green buds bursting with trichomes. She produces a mouthwatering funky fuel aroma that is also a little spicy and the flavor of the smoke reminds you of old school Sour Diesel buds.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.