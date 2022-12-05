● 50% Indica / 50% Sativa

MAC 1, also known as Miracle Alien Cookies X1. Is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created as a backcross of the iconic MAC. A breeder named Capulator who worked with the strains Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 created MAC. The high starts in the head with a rushing euphoria that fills your mind with an expansive happiness, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts and replacing them with creative motivation and pure happiness. A relaxing body high accompanies this cerebral lift for a nice balanced hybrid effect. She is a lovely plant finishing with dense light green buds bursting with trichomes. She produces a mouthwatering funky fuel aroma that is also a little spicy and the flavor of the smoke reminds you of old school Sour Diesel buds.