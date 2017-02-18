Pacific Blue Cold Cured Badder

by Falcanna
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

At Falcanna we take our time to carefully cure our cannabis under optimum humidity and temperature. Some of that flower becomes our Cold Cured Badder, an easy-to-use organic peanut butter consistency, a well-rounded extract product that anyone will enjoy. Always fully de-waxed and sub-zero temps during the extract process to ensure the highest quality.

About this strain

Pacific Blue by Falcanna is a flavorful cut with a THC content that consistently reaches above 20%. This indica-dominant strain was bred by crossing the legendary Kush powerhouse Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity phenom DJ Short Blueberry. These robust and flavorful genetics offer aromas of sweet skunk and blueberry with a smooth floral aftertaste. Pacific Blue’s effects vary with dosage, but the onset is calming and euphoric, insulating the consumer in carefree bliss. This strain can get rather sedating with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and gluing the body to the couch. Utilize Falcanna’s Pacific Blue to help with headaches, nausea, anxiety, and restlessness.     

 

About this brand

Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.
