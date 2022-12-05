● CBG

A cross between Pacific Blue and Grapefruit CBG. Pacific Sunshine CBG has a unique effect of a nice, relaxing body high with an energizing, almost caffeine-like mind high. With unique trichome heads that are slightly oval and solid white, the flower has a very bright frosty appearance. The taste is sweet and light with a slight hint of grapefruit citrus when inhaled. CBG or cannabigerol, is a non-intoxicating compound known in the cannabis world as the Mother of All Cannabinoids. This is because CBGA, the acidic precursor to CBG, more frequently acts as a precursor for other cannabinoids, like CBDA, THCA and CBCA. Those eventually transform into CBD, THC and CBC, respectively.