50% Indica / 50% Sativa
A cross between our two best sellers, Dutch Haze and Pacific Blue. Get ready for an experience that will have you feel like your head weighs half of what it usually does while your body swims through a peaceful, secluded river. Enjoy this incredibly long lasting high, for experienced smokers only. Plus, it's so sparkly!
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.