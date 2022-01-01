Sweet Diesel



75% Indica / 25% Sativa



Sweet Diesel is a cross between Island Sweet Haze and Sour Diesel. Sweet Diesel buds have climbing sparkly calyxes and pale hairs. Sticky when ground, make sure you don't roll your joints too tight with this one. The flavor is very similar to it's lineage of Sour Diesel and the high comes on quickly and gains speed for some time before plateauing for a mellow high that is relaxing. One or two more little puffs at this point and you'll probably start feeling sleepy! We like Sweet Diesel for an after dinner smoke that is more positive and mellow than contemplative.