About this product
Sweet Diesel
75% Indica / 25% Sativa
Sweet Diesel is a cross between Island Sweet Haze and Sour Diesel. Sweet Diesel buds have climbing sparkly calyxes and pale hairs. Sticky when ground, make sure you don't roll your joints too tight with this one. The flavor is very similar to it's lineage of Sour Diesel and the high comes on quickly and gains speed for some time before plateauing for a mellow high that is relaxing. One or two more little puffs at this point and you'll probably start feeling sleepy! We like Sweet Diesel for an after dinner smoke that is more positive and mellow than contemplative.
75% Indica / 25% Sativa
Sweet Diesel is a cross between Island Sweet Haze and Sour Diesel. Sweet Diesel buds have climbing sparkly calyxes and pale hairs. Sticky when ground, make sure you don't roll your joints too tight with this one. The flavor is very similar to it's lineage of Sour Diesel and the high comes on quickly and gains speed for some time before plateauing for a mellow high that is relaxing. One or two more little puffs at this point and you'll probably start feeling sleepy! We like Sweet Diesel for an after dinner smoke that is more positive and mellow than contemplative.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.