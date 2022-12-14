● 20% Indica / 80% Sativa

Tree Octopus is a cross between our Diesel Thai and a very sweet Candy Kush. Tree Octopus is a very focusing and uplifting flower when consumed. The buds are sticky and dense with a great trichome count and decidedly sativa. Expect this flower to have a more playful flavor and scent than other diesel crosses, like she’s trying to be fruity and fun but also has an earthy undertone. Make sure you have something to do, it can be a very energizing cultivar. Tree Octopus was named after The Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus (Octopus paxarbolis). Legend has it that Tree Octopi inhabit the very rainiest river valleys on the west slope of the Olympic Peninsula, where it rains so much the trees never fully dry out. Unlike most other cephalopods, tree octopus are amphibious, spending large parts of their life in the rainforest trees.