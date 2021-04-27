London Mints is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Cake and Kush Mints. Bred by House Exotics, London Mints is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Mints effects make them feel relaxed, talkative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. London Mints features an aroma and flavor profile of menthol, honey, and mint. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.