The Perfect Fuel-Flavored Power House! Overpowering high! You'll instantly get blasted into another planet, recommended for those with a high tolerance. Smell the fumes. A boosted and refined mixture of gas, fuel and diesel that pack a punch! Discreet. Growing up to 90cm, the compact structure is ideal for stealth growers. Super tough. This plant can easily withstand colder climates and is highly resilient to pests. Easy to grow. Ideal strain for those new to autoflowers. Boosted and refined. An auto version that's even stronger than the original!
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.