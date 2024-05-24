Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto ™
HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%
About this product
About this strain
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a potent, delectable strain that tastes just like lemon, cherry, and sweet dough, rendered in bright purple buds. Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto offers relaxing effects with a focusing, cerebral twist; plants are ideally suited to cooler temperatures with consistent airflow. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
