Next Level Potency and Delicious Kush Flavor. One-hit wonder. An extremely potent and long-lasting body high, ideal for medicinal consumers. The original classic... but better. Thanks to her Californian heritage, expect an improved terp profile and effect. Unbelievably resilient. Expect exceptional results in all types of climates. First-class pungency. Reeks of an extremely loud citrus, pine, and earthy aroma. Solid hybrid. The auto version of this old-school strain produces up to 550gr/m2 in just under 65 days.
