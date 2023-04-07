Knockout Potent Punch that will Leave You Thirsty for More! A big plant with even bigger yields. Expect a monster autoflower with yields that reach up to 600gr/m2. Terpene excellency. A distinctive terpene profile highly sought-after by extractors. Top-shelf genetics. One of the most popular strains in Cali dispensaries now improved and in Auto version! An Indispensable Indica. A potent Indica with a slightly Sativa edge, perfect for everyday use. With 24% THC, the only punch you wanna take. A potent effect that’ll give you a one-two punch to the mind and body
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 20% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.