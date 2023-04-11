GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 An autoflowering West Coast Legend for gas and fuel lovers. Outstanding performer. Grows very well in all types of climates, especially hotter ones. The West Coast legend. The world-famous Sativa now upgraded and in auto version! A terpene heavyweight!. A true representation of gassy strains. The gassy giant. This strain can grow up to 120cm and produce around 550gr/m2. A true expression of Sativa heritage. The uplifting and motivating effects will keep you flying all day long.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.