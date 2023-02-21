Get lifted for less with a two grammer bucket of some of the best extracts in the state of Oregon. For those that run through a single gram before they know it or others that like a staple solid high to rely on.



Mango Kush is an exotic hybrid with unknown origins. Some say it is a cross between Mango and Hindu Kush. The Mango Kush Wax is heavy in the body and sometimes induces the giggles but is typically all around quite stony.

