About this product
Mother Tongue is a vibrant 70/30 sativa-dominant strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Afgooey, Watermelon OG, and JOG Kush, Mother Tongue exhibits a wide range of flavors from sweet melons and berry to spicy, earthy coffee with hints of citrus. Bright hues of red, pink, and purple stretch from the buds to the leaf tips in an inviting display of color. A perfect daytime companion for productivity, Mother Tongue provides a clear-headed and thoughtful buzz coupled with deep physical relaxation.
About this strain
Mother Tongue effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
19% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
14% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
