About this product
(GMO x Han Solo Burger)
We're finally ready to flip this seed pack hunted pheno winner to the public. You just need to add the char and enjoy the sizzle. Oh, Donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling!
Available 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
Also available in Concentrates, CBDabs, Vape Cartridges, Pre-Rolls, CBDoobs, and Forte
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.
State License(s)
416025
425450