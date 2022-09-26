About this product
(Black Domina/Jack Herer x Melonade/MAC)
The newest addition to our celebrity line-up series! You're not hardcore, unless you live hardcore. Now go forth to entertain all your friends with wacky hi-jinks and lighthearted comedic stylings.
Available in 2x 0.5 gram joints.
The newest addition to our celebrity line-up series! You're not hardcore, unless you live hardcore. Now go forth to entertain all your friends with wacky hi-jinks and lighthearted comedic stylings.
Available in 2x 0.5 gram joints.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fire Bros.
Fire Bros. was founded by a group of old friends all born and raised in the Seattle area. Our mission is to provide the finest cannabis and concentrates in the state. We are an owner-operated, indoor farm based in the heart of Western Washington. Bringing years of experience and dedication to the art of cannabis growing since WA's medical days, Fire Bros. is committed to earning a place in your stash box.
State License(s)
416025
425450