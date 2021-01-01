About this product

LEMON SLUSHEE:

Cool lemon, refreshing citrus and a clear-headed high makes this exclusive Fire Bros. cut a lovely daytime smoke. So dip into the slush fund and have yourself some slushee fun. Thank you, please smoke again.



Fire Family Lineage: (Lemon G x Grape Pie)



Lemon G:

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.



Grape Pie:

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.