About this product
About this strain
Gushers effects
Reported by real people like you
186 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!