Melonade effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
