About this strain
Named after the telephone area code of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, 818 OG is an OG Kush strain popular with patients for treating pain, loss of appetite, and insomnia. Not to be confused with the other OG cut named for the locale, the 818 OG has a very fruity flavor that is quite different from the sour, earthy fuel taste found in the SFV OG.
818 OG effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!