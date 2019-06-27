Firelands Scientific
Cali Dragon
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Cali Dragon effects
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
37% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
