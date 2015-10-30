About this strain
Bred by Mandala Seeds, Mandala #1 is a hybrid strain with genetic roots in South Africa, New Zealand, and Northern India. Dreamy euphoria illuminates the mind, waking creativity and happiness with a sweet fragrance of apples, raspberry, and mint. Mandala #1 may hit like a sativa, but to the delight of commercial growers, it grows like an indica with a short flowering cycle of just 55 to 60 days
Mandala #1 effects
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
37% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
Headaches
37% of people say it helps with headaches
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
