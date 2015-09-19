About this strain
Lemon Fire is a hybrid that won Best U.S. Concentrate in the 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup by Mr. B Extracts.
Lemon Fire effects
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
