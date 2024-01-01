The Lemon Cherry Tropicana 1g Live Resin Cart by Flashback delivers a vibrant flavor profile combining citrus, cherry, and earthy undertones. This strain brings an energizing and euphoric effect, ideal for boosting your mood and focus. Whether you're tackling chores or enjoying the outdoors, this cart will keep you uplifted and motivated. Crafted from fresh, frozen flower with cannabis-derived terpenes, this live resin cart offers a bright, cheerful experience perfect for managing stress, anxiety, and fatigue.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras. Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!