Papaya Peach 1g Live Resin Cart - Flashback

by Flashback
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Papaya Peach Live Resin Cart by Flashback. Crafted from fresh, frozen flower, this cart blends the tranquil, soothing effects of Papaya with the juicy sweetness of ripe peaches. The live resin extraction process preserves the rich terpenes, delivering a smooth, fruity inhale followed by a mellow, earthy exhale. Perfect for unwinding after a long day or finding calm amidst the chaos, Papaya Peach brings a blissful, full-body relaxation that helps ease tension, stress, and discomfort. Embrace the tropical vibe with each flavorful hit.

About this strain

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Flashback
Flashback is an in-house brand focused on high-end infused and concentrate products. It represents a remarkable era in Cannabis. Flashback will initially launch as a 90s-themed brand and eventually move into different eras.
Unlike most brands, this in-house brand started from nostalgia. It happened when thoughts of fanny packs, flannels, beepers, and long phone calls came together to manifest the dope memory of the 90s. Our cultivators save the most nostalgic strains for the Flashback line, such as Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Durban Poison, and more!

