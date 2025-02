Considered to be one of the purest forms of cannabis, our Solventless Hash Rosin Gummies are extracted without the use of any solvents or chemical processes. For the freshest full-spectrum and terpene-forward consumption experience, our products are flash-frozen to help preserve the plant’s natural cannabinoids and terpenes, given an ice-water bath to gently isolate the trichomes, then filtered out using only heat and pressure to transform into the final ultra-premium product. Paired with exotic fruit flavors, Flav’s Solventless Hash Rosin gummies are one of the truest expressions of the plant available to novices and connoisseurs alike.

