About this product

LA Confidential is a fabulous Indica with frosty buds, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.



Terpenes: High on Humulene, Caryophyllene & Limonene with hints of Trans Nerolidol and A-Pinene.



Comments: "Amazing sweet taste", “A good choice for stress/anxiety", "Very relaxing body high, and a high focused buzz, mentally"