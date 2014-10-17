Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand FLI

FLI

FLI Concentrates: Grand Daddy Purp 500mg

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

Grand Doggy Purps effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
40% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!