FLI
FLI Concentrates: Sour Alien 1000mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
Sour Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!