Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand FLI

FLI

FLI Concentrates: Sour Alien 1000mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

Sour Alien effects

Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!