Blue Dream’s soaring sativa effects and fruity flavors collide with White Moonshine’s resinous coat of milky trichomes to produce White Nightmare. The sativa-dominant hybrid brings a forceful, sweet aroma of berries and Haze. The flavor stays true to its Blue Dream genetics but with an earthy, hash-like aftertaste. White Nightmare generates a stimulating stream of euphoria and bliss that elevates the mood and brings with it a comfortable, relaxing body high.
White Nightmare effects
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
