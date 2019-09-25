About this strain
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
377 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!